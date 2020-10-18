Trump tells Michigan rally he expects to "keep on winning"

Muskegon (Michigan) [US], October 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he expects to not only win the upcoming Presidential election, but to keep on winning for years to come.

"I honestly believe I don't think we have to worry about it. I think we will have price transparency and we will be here for four more years and if we decide to go extra for four or eight or something... I think 12 is going to be the golden standard and that will be the new chant," he said during his rally.

The crowd later started chanting, "Four more years!"



Trump added, "This is the most important election in the history of our country... We're returning power to you -- the American people and that's what we're doing. With your help, devotion and drive we're going to keep on working, we're going to keep on fighting, and we're going to keep on winning, winning, winning."

According to Sputnik, Trump has predicted on multiple occasions that the November presidential election will be decided by the Supreme Court, as mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Next week, Trump is scheduled to hold a presidential debate with his Democratic rival Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, it reported further.

The US Presidential Elections are scheduled to take place on November 3, this year. (ANI)

