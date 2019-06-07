US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Trump threatens to hit China with additional tariffs

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:27 IST

Washington [United States], June 07 (ANI): Further escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit China with tariffs on another USD 300 billion worth of Chinese goods.
"Our talks with China -- a lot of interesting things are happening. We'll see what happens," The Hill quoted Trump on Thursday.
"In the meantime, we're getting 25 per cent on USD 250 billion, and I can go up another at least $300 billion," he added. "And I'll do that at the right time."
There are no reports of progress after talks collapsed between China and the US last month.
"But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," Trump claimed on Thursday.
The US increased tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to over USD 200 billion even as the two sides were in the midst of negotiations.
In retaliation, China increased duties on USD 60 billion worth US imports from June 1. Chinese students and academics were also asked to assess the risks involved given the tightened visa rules. (ANI)

