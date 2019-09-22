Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (File photo)
Trump to address Indian diaspora at 'Howdy, Modi!' tonight: White House

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:34 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will address the Indian diaspora at the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at 9:30 pm (IST) in Houston on Sunday, according to the White House.
The mega event will witness leaders of the two largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, sharing a stage before the largest gathering ever -- over 50,000 Indian-Americans -- for an elected foreign leader visiting the US.
The roughly three-hour-long event is being organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, which has served as a venue for some of the most impressive events starring Beyonce, Metallica, to name a few.
The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.
The event is a reflection of the deep and special relationship between India and the US, one that has often been described as the 'defining partnership' of the 21 century.
Terming the development "historic" and "unprecedented", Indian Ambassador to US, Harshvardhan Shringla, said that it represents "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders.
"The two leaders addressing the 'Howdy, Modi!' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," Shringla told ANI.
Modi's chemistry with both Trump and former President Barack Obama reflect that the Indian Prime Minister has been able to transcend the political divide in the US. Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

