Trump to be administered final dose of Remdesivir on Tuesday at White House

Washington DC [USA], October 6 (ANI): The medical team treating US President Donald Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center, said that the President will be administered the fifth dose of Remdesivir at the White House Tuesday evening.

"Our plan is to give him the fourth treatment of Remdesivir this evening before he goes back to the White House, and we've made arrangements to deliver the fifth and final dose of his treatment course at the White House tomorrow evening," Dr. Brian Garibaldi, one of the physicians of his medical team, said in a news conference.

Garibaldi said Trump is still undertaking dexamethasone medication.



Earlier, Trump announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM (local time), and urged people to not be afraid of the virus.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life," tweeted the US President.

On Thursday (local time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

