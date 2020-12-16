Trump to continue election-related litigation, says White House official

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will continue his legal fight for re-election, said White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing on Tuesday (local time).

"The President is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday's vote was one step in the constitutional process. I will leave it to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation," McEnany while replying to a question on whether Trump recognises Joe Biden's win after the Electoral College vote.

On Monday, Joe Biden bagged 306 Electoral College votes and Trump received 232. The electoral votes will be sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session, the final stage of the election, which is scheduled for January 6.

Speaking on the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that was distributed on Monday, she said that 2.9 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed and 4 million more will be given on Friday.

"Yesterday, the United States witnessed a medical miracle. The first doses of a Covid vaccine were administered to frontline workers across the country," she said.

She further said, "There will be some senior administration officials taking it publicly to instill that confidence."

President Donald Trump promised a safe and effective vaccine in record time, and he delivered, the Spokesperson added.



According to Fox News, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined faculty and administrators of George Washington University Hospital on Monday when the first dose of the vaccine was administered.

Azar urged the public not to let their guard down against the COVID-19 disease.

"At 95 per cent efficacy, this vaccine is extraordinary at protecting you from the virus... Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family and your country safe," Azar said.

Fox News further reported that five health care workers received the first of the two-dose vaccine during the press conference and the second dose will be given in about three weeks.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated the world after the administration of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, which has recorded the highest number of cases globally.

Trump took to Twitter and announced, "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!."

The US FDA on Friday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use across the country.

After that Trump had tweeted, "People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary." (ANI)

