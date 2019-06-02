United States President Donald Trump (File Photo)
United States President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Trump to go ahead with tariffs on Mexico even as US stocks slide

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 02:09 IST

Washington DC [US], Jun 1 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday defended his threats to impose 5 per cent tariff on all goods coming in from Mexico to the US, even as Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower by fears of an escalation in trade tensions.
In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump blamed US immigration laws, Democrats and Mexico for what, he believes created a situation that brought drugs and crime into US cities.
Trump wrote on his official twitter handle, "Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades. Because of the Dems, our Immigration Laws are BAD. Mexico makes a FORTUNE from the U.S., have for decades, they can easily fix this problem. Time for them to finally do what must be done!"

Trump went on to say, "In order not to pay Tariffs, if they start rising, companies will leave Mexico, which has taken 30% of our Auto Industry and come back home to the USA. Mexico must take back their country from the drug lords and cartels. The Tariff is about stopping drugs as well as illegals!"

Late on Thursday, Trump unveiled his plan to levy tariffs on the goods coming in from Mexico if the country does not step up its enforcement actions.
The official US statement warned that if Mexico did not act as Trump demanded, the first round of tariffs would begin on June 10 at five per cent "on all goods imported from Mexico". Tariffs would then go up to 10 per cent by July, 15 per cent by August, 20 per cent by September and reach 25 per cent by October if the demands aren't met.
The release stated that Trump would carry out his threat under authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and that he would lift tariffs only "if the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico".
Trump has repeatedly claimed that there's an influx of drugs and criminals from its southern border with Mexico. He has used these claims to justify and press for the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border.
The third tweet read, "90% of the Drugs coming into the United States come through Mexico & our Southern Border. 80,000 people died last year, 1,000,000 people ruined. This has gone on for many years & nothing has been done about it. We have a 100 Billion Dollar Trade Deficit with Mexico. It's time!"

The political and economic consequences of the move could be severe. Some of Trump's top economic advisers have raised concerns over this unprecedented decision, reports The Washington Post.
"There's a real risk that it could spiral into something that is not pretty," said Carlos Pascual, who served as a U.S. ambassador to Mexico during the Obama administration.
Mexico has pledged to provide an energetic response to Washington's threats.
"It would be catastrophic if Trump lived up to his threat of introducing tariffs over migration. That is why Mexico will not sit on its hands until June 10. If it happens, we will have to provide an energetic response," Sputnik quoted the Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Jesus Seade as telling reporters.
The fresh threats come at a time when the US is already locked in a trade dispute with China. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:35 IST

Guests aggressively turned away by Pak agencies from Indian...

New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Guests were "aggressively turned away" by Pakistani security officials from an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday and even calls were made to stop many of them from attending it, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 09:16 IST

Libya: 18 injured after two explosions rock Derna

Derna [Libya], Jun 2 (ANI): Around 18 people were injured after two bomb-laden cars exploded near the headquarters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) here, according to local media reports on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 07:03 IST

Syria: 10 killed after bomb-laden car detonates in Raqqa

Raqqa [Syria], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries after an explosion-laden car detonated in Syria's northern city of Raqqa on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 06:34 IST

Pistols used in Virginia Beach shooting bought legally by attacker

Virginia Beach [USA], Jun 2 (ANI): The two .45 pistols used in a mass shooting at Virginia Beach on Friday that killed 12 people, were probably bought legally by the attacker, a US official said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:46 IST

WHO probes HIV outbreak in Pakistan's Sindh province

Karachi [Pakistan], Jun 2 (ANI): In the wake of the recent HIV outbreak in the Sindh Province of Pakistan, with nearly 700 cases registered thus far, an international team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has initiated a probe to ascertain the source of the outbreak.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:13 IST

Emmet Flood, Trump's lawyer in Russian probe to leave post

Washington DC [USA], Jun 2 (ANI): White House counsel Emmet Flood, who had been Trump administration's point person dealing with the investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 US Presidential election, will leave his post on June 14, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 04:30 IST

Russia: 82 injured in blast at TNT factory

Dzerzhinsk [Russia], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 82 people sustained injuries in a series of explosions and a consequent fire at a TNT production plant located in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 03:12 IST

Pro-Palestine march in Germany amidst anti-Semitism concerns

Berlin [Germany], Jun 2 (ANI): Against the backdrop of growing concerns over the rise in anti-semitic crimes in Germany, an estimated 2000 pro-Palestinian protesters on Saturday (local time) marched through the streets of Berlin as part of the annual al-Quds Day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:33 IST

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 29 injured in fire at refugee camp

Velika Kladusa [Bosnia and Herzegovina], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 29 people sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a refugee camp located in the northwestern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Taliban issues Eid message, pledges to end ceasefire anytime soon

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 1 (ANI): While the doors for dialogue with the United States to end the 18-year-long war in the country remain open, the Taliban on Saturday pledged to end the ceasefire anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:53 IST

Silverware gleams and tiaras await Trump's state visit to UK this week

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): With silverware gleams and tiaras, the Royal Palace here is awaiting United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump's diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 21:03 IST

US envoy to visit Afghanistan this week to facilitate peace process

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): The US State Department on Saturday said that Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, will travel to Afghanistan this week to facilitate the Afghan peace process with an aim to end the 18-years long war in the cou

Read More
iocl