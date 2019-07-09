Trump to hold another 'Salute to America' Independence Day celebration next year

Washington [USA], July 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his 'Salute to America' Independence Day celebrations will be taking place at the US capital's National Mall next year as well.

The President's announcement comes amid the impending US Presidential elections in November next year, for which Trump has already launched his campaign.

"In spite of the heavy rain, and it was really heavy, we had a remarkable Salute to America on the National Mall (on July 4 this year). It was a wonderful day for all Americans and based on its tremendous success we're just making the decision, and I think we can say we've made the decision, to do it again next year and maybe we can say for the foreseeable future," Sputnik quoted Trump as saying.

Trump held the celebrations amid military bands and flyovers in Washington this year on the American Independence Day. Large crowds braved the weather to attend the event, where Trump had praised all branches of the US military in his address.

The celebrations also drew protesters, who burned the US flag outside the White House while demonstrating against the President and his policies. Several Democrats also questioned the need to divert funds to hold such an event, with Bernie Sanders outlining the infrastructural updates that could use the very same funds. (ANI)

