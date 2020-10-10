Trump to hold rally in Florida on Monday

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday announced on Twitter that he will hold a rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday, marking a return to the election campaign trail since contracting COVID-19 last week.

"Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY!" the US President said in a tweet.

This announcement comes despite caution from White House physician Dr Sean Conley, who stated that Trump was not entirely "out of the woods yet."



Trump has also planned to host an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, which would take place at the South Lawn, which would be his first engagement with the public since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr Conley had informed on Thursday that the US President should be able to resume public engagements as of Saturday.

In a written memorandum, Dr Conley said: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19. (ANI)

