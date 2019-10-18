US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Trump to host G7 summit at his Miami golf resort next year

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 04:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The White House on Thursday (local time) announced that President Donald Trump will host the Group of Seven (G7) summit in June next year at his golf resort in Florida.
The Doral club is a major part of Trump's portfolio. It provides him more revenue than any other hotel or golf club. But the resort -- set among office parks near the Miami airport -- has been witnessing a sharp decline in recent years, according to the Trump Organisation's own records cited by The Washington Post.
Citing apparent criticism from Democrats once again, the move was decried as additional evidence to the president misusing his office for personal gain.
"Doral was far and away the best physical facility for this meeting," White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was quoted as saying.
The administration examined 10 sites before choosing this one, according to Mulvaney, who then quoted an anonymous site selection official who he said told him, "It's almost like they built this facility to host this type of event."
Meanwhile, Trump has touted his resort, saying it is close to the airport, has plenty of hotel rooms and offers separate buildings for every delegation.
The G7 summit rotates among sites chosen by the seven-member countries, as well as by the European Union. The last time it took place in the United States, in 2012, former President Barack Obama held it at the government-owned retreat at Camp David in Maryland. Before that, former President George W. Bush held it at the exclusive, isolated resort of Sea Island, Georgia, in 2004.
At this year's G-7 summit, in August in Biarritz, France, Trump said that his aides had examined other sites and come back to tell him that Doral was the best.
"What about Doral?" Trump asked aides earlier this year, according to Mulvaney, who announced that the next G7 summit will be held at the Miami resort from June 10 to 12. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 04:48 IST

France, Germany, Ireland welcome new Brexit deal, British...

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): Britain and the European Union (EU) on Thursday finally struck a new Brexit deal after days of intense back-and-forth negotiations, setting the stage for another major parliamentary showdown over the United Kingdom's bid to leave the bloc after months of political chaos.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:56 IST

Sikhs in US criticise propagators of hate against India, decry...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The Sikh community in the United States have strongly criticised the propagators, who spread hate against India and tend to mislead through their bogus claims over the 'Khalistan Referendum 2020' that aims to create a separate country to serve as a homeland for the

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:39 IST

World Bank President David Malpass to visit India later this month

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said that he would travel to India later this month where he will discuss the challenges in the financial sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:39 IST

It needed some 'tough' love: Trump lauds Turkey ceasefire deal

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) hailed the deal between Washington and Ankara to have a ceasefire in Syria as a "great day for civilization" while stressing that it required some 'tough' love to get it done.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:21 IST

US, Turkey reach agreement for ceasefire in Syria conflict

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): The United States on Thursday (local time) reached a deal with Turkey to suspend its military offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from the affected areas towards the safe zone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:09 IST

Pakistani man unleashes pet lion on electrician seeking wages

Punjab [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, a Pakistani man unleashed his pet lion on an electrician who had come to pick up payment for his work, local police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:00 IST

Sikh delivers US Senate morning prayer, scripts history

Pennsylvania [US], Oct 17 (ANI): Milbourne-based Gaini Sukhvinder Singh scripted history by becoming the first Sikh guru to deliver the morning prayer in the US Senate Chamber.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:50 IST

Nepal SC directs Govt to make public Lal Commission Report

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 17 (ANI): Nepal's Supreme Court (SC) has directed the government to make public the Lal Commission report that was formed to investigate atrocities during movement in Southern Plains in the year 2015.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:27 IST

Thousands of students march in Barcelona over Court's ruling on...

Madrid [Spain], Oct 17 (ANI): Thousands of students on Thursday protested on the streets of Barcelona after Spanish Supreme Court ordered prison terms for nine former Catalan officials for their role in Catalan independence movement in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:22 IST

Record rise in civilian deaths, injuries in Afghanistan this year: UNAMA

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 17 (ANI): United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report on Thursday showing a record-high increase in civilian casualties in the current year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:11 IST

Prince William, Kate fine after 'mid-air drama' as plane aborts...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane was forced to abort its landing twice and return to Lahore on Thursday after being caught in a terrifying severe thunderstorm but told reporters travelling with them that they were fine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:10 IST

Pakistan to take logical and legal steps after consular access...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said it has provided consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and has now initiated "logical and legal steps" in the case.

Read More
iocl