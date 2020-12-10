Trump to intervene in Texas election fraud lawsuit

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will be intervening in a case brought by the state in Texas against other battleground states alleging election fraud in the recent presidential elections.

"We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!" Trump tweeted.

The Hill reported that it was not immediately clear if Trump planned to intervene in his personal capacity or if his campaign would get involved.

On Tuesday, Texas announced that it will file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against four battleground states in an effort to halt presidential electors from finalising President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton alleged that the new voting processes in the four states skewed the election results, and further asked the Supreme Court to delay Monday's deadline for the Electoral College to make Biden's victory official, reported The Hill.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Biden's win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials in battleground states having already certified Biden's victory in the presidential polls. (ANI)