Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Reuters)
Trump to join PM Modi at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:43 IST

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event which will take place in Houston next week, confirmed the White House on Sunday.
"On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India," said White House Press Secretary, in a statement.
"The event, "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures," is expected to draw tens of thousands of people", it added.
Moreover, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, is also going to address the gathering. This also reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries.
Over 50,000 people have registered for the event at the NRG Stadium in Houston which is being hosted by the Texas India Forum. The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.
Terming the development "historic" and "unprecedented", Indian Ambassador to US Harshvardhan Shringla said that it represents "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders.
"The two leaders addressing the 'Howdy, Modi!' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," Shringla told ANI.
Meanwhile, the White House said that the event will be providing a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the US and India.
"It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the statement added.
The organising committee of "Howdy, Modi!", Texas India Forum has welcomed the development and said that the event brings together the President of the world's most influential democracy, Trump, and the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy, Modi.
"The Texas India Forum is excited to welcome President Donald J. Trump to address over
50,000 Americans as we host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in Houston on September 22 at NRG Stadium. This unique event brings together the President of the world's most influential democracy, the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy, and a bipartisan delegation of Governors, Members of Congress, Mayors, and other public officials," said the committee in a statement.
PM Modi is likely to leave for the US on September 21 and will first travel to Houston and then to New York from September 23 to 27. (ANI)

iocl