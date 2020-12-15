Trump to not attend Biden inauguration, say sources

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is not heading towards publicly accepting the election results, despite the Electoral College certifying President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, according to a source.

Citing White House advisers, Trump has privately acknowledged that he won't be staying at the White House for a second term even as he continues his efforts to overturn the election despite the US Supreme Court dismissing lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign on two occasions.



It was further reported that a separate White House adviser mocked the suggestion made by some Republican officials, including White House domestic policy aide Stephen Miller, that the GOP (Grand Old Party -- another name for the Republican Party) send "alternate" slates of electors to Congress to be tallied on January 6.

On the matter of Trump attending Biden's inauguration on January 20, he said that it was highly unlikely that he would attend Biden's inauguration. "He won't," the adviser said of the current thinking inside Trump's circle of allies.

The final Electoral College results are 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump. (ANI)

