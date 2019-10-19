US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Trump to promote Dan Brouillette as chief of Energy Department

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:24 IST

Washington D.C. [US], Oct 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to nominate Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as the new Secretary of Energy.
"Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled," Trump wrote on Twitter Friday. "A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!"
This comes after the current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said that he plans to leave the post later this year.
Trump has praised Perry for "the outstanding job he has done."
Brouillette has been serving a the deputy in the energy department since he was confirmed to the role on August 7, 2017, CNN reported.
He had served as the vice president at Ford from 2004 to 2006. Following this, he has headed public policy for United Service Automobile Association which provided insurance and financial services to veterans.
Brouillette, who met with Trump on Friday, is expected to keep pushing the president's policy of maximizing oil, gas and coal output while slashing regulations on energy facilities. (ANI)

