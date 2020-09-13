Trump to visit fire-engulfed California on Monday: White House

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump will pay a visit to the US west coast state of California, where devastating wildfires have been raging for close to a month now, Judd Deere, the White House's deputy press secretary, said on Saturday.

"President @realDonaldTrump will visit California on Monday where he will be briefed on the state's wildfires," Deere said on Twitter.



The spokesman added a link to a report of the Fox 11 local broadcaster, which said that Trump would visit the McClellan Park in Sacramento County, where the local fire fighting forces headquartered throughout the disaster, to meet with local and federal fire and emergency officials.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, five of the 20 largest wildfires in California's history were registered this year. The state is currently struggling with several hundred blazes. Some 5,000 square miles of land burnt out and over 6,300 buildings were destroyed as a result.

The death toll from fires in California has reached 19 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

