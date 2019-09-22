Former US Assistant Secretary of State, Nisha Biswal (Photo/ANI)
Former US Assistant Secretary of State, Nisha Biswal (Photo/ANI)

Trump travelling to attend 'Howdy Modi!' event signifies importance of India-US relationship: USIBC

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:39 IST

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Nisha Biswal, president of US India Business Council (USIBC) on Saturday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump travelling to Texas to be a part of mega 'Howdy Modi' event signifies the importance of its relationship with India.
Biswal, who is also the former US Assistant Secretary of State told ANI, "This visit to Texas is a very important one. The fact that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here, that he is going to a roundtable with energy companies, talk about the US-India energy trade... the fact that he is going to be addressing a gathering of more than 50,000 Indian-American community and the President of US is travelling to Texas to be a part of all of that is an indication of how important the India relationship is and how important we are for each other's economy."
While referring to the cuts in corporate tax recently announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in India, Biswal said, "I think that its a very competitive environment all over the world and India is taking steps including the announcements by the Finance Minister yesterday. India is taking steps to make itself more competitive. More needs to be done. The more competitive that India is, the more attractive it will be in terms of trade and investment."
On being asked if she thinks that India can take advantage of the ongoing tussle between US-China on trade, she said, "They should certainly make a big effort to do so. You have political stability and durability in India."
Meanwhile, Jiten Agarwal, CEO of the Expedian group and one of the organisers of the mega event, said that the Indian American community is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister for the event.
"I am an Indian-American community member here in Texas. I serve on several non-profit boards here and I have been contributing my bit to the 'Howdy Modi' event and to welcome the Prime Minister over here," Agarwal told ANI.
He said that the 'Howdy, Modi!' event is very significant as it is going to give a very strong signal to the world that India and US going to have a strong relationship in future.
"Indian-American community is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi over here. This is going to be a historic event. There are more than 50,000 people who will be present at the stadium celebrating the Prime Minister. There is going to be a 90-minute cultural programme on Indian heritage," he said.
However, Agarwal also expressed his concern about the Indian economy while acknowledging that the Prime Minister is making a lot of effort to improve the business condition in India.
"I am a bit worried about the Indian economy. I know Prime Minister Modi has been trying to do a lot of work for the ease of doing business in India but I still think there is a long way to go," he said.
Upon arriving at the airport in Houston, Prime Minister Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present.
Modi will have a round table meeting with the CEOs of oil sector companies on the first day of his arrival in the US.
On September 22, Modi will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi', which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump. Around 50,000 people from the Indian-American community are expected to attend the event. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:35 IST

Pakistan: Sindh Police arrests 2 suspect in murder of Hindu girl Namrita

Larkana [Pakistan], Sept 22 (ANI): Sindh Police has arrested two suspects in the murder case of Sindhi Hindu girl, Namrita Chandani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:32 IST

PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian community in Houston

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian community upon his arrival in Houston where he is scheduled to address at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event on September 22 at the NRG Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:17 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' in New York

New York [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the UN on September 24 as part of India's commitment to boost renewable energy and combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:12 IST

Tourists visit Tokyo's Kappabashi street to buy kitchen tools

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 21 (ANI): Foreign tourists thronged the Kappabashi street in Tokyo to buy Japanese-image tableware, and kitchen tools such as plates and chopsticks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:03 IST

PM Modi arrives Houston to attend 'Howdy, Modi' event

Texas [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived Houston where he is scheduled to address 50,000 Indian diaspora at mega 'Howdy Modi' event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:12 IST

US: 2 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Carolina

Carolina [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in Lancaster, Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:11 IST

Casio provides function calculator to students in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], Sept 21 (ANI): Ho Chi Minh is the financial capital of Vietnam with many new major development projects and Japanese companies have been actively participating and helping in the development process.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Protesters hold marches against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Sept 21 (ANI): Thousands of pro-democracy protesters on Saturday marched on the streets of Egypt demanding the resignations of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:15 IST

Geneva: Pakistani Christians hold protest march against forced...

Geneva, [Switzerland] Sept 21 (ANI): A large number of Pakistani Christians, including women and children, living in Europe have held a protest march in Geneva to demand equal rights in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:51 IST

Afghanistan: 1 child killed, 11 others wounded in blast

Parwan [Afghanistan], Sept 21 (ANI): One child was killed and 11 others suffered injuries in a blast in Parwan province's Charekar city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Imran Khan leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for New York in the US from Saudi Arabia to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:56 IST

Pakistan International Airlines operated 46 flights without any...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 46 flights from the Islamabad Airport without any passengers in 2016-17, a media report said on Friday.

Read More
iocl