Trump tweets doctored image of himself as 'Rocky', netizens left amused

New York [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted a photoshopped image with his face superimposed onto the chiselled and bare-chested body of Rocky Balboa, the fictional boxer essayed by veteran actor Sylvester Stallone.

Apparently miffed over media speculation over his sudden visit to a government hospital, Trump in response posted the image taken from the poster of Stallone's 1982 film 'Rocky III'. He, however, did not caption his post.

The US President's amusing post left Twitterati in splits.

"Trump ready to fight for Thanksgiving just like he fought for Christmas," a Twitterer said.



Another user compared it with a scene from 'Simpsons' where Homer daydreams of seeing himself in a chiselled body when he looks in the mirror.



Another netizen took it to a different level by posting a doctored photo of Trump and his rival Democratic member Nancy Pelosi in the boxing ring. "No but I made a rebuttal," the user captioned the post.



Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had dismissed reports that he suffered "a massive, unbelievable heart attack." He joked that doctors, who examined him at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, had asked him to "take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest," The Hill reported.

Dispelling speculations about Donald Trump's health, Trump's physician Sean P Conley on Monday said that the president did not suffer any chest pain and was not treated for urgent or acute issues.

Conley also said that it was a routine planned interim checkup as part of the regular primary preventive care Trump received throughout the year.

The unannounced nature of the visit sparked off speculations making Twitteratis wonder whether Trump was dealing with an undisclosed illness or other issues.

In February this year, Trump underwent a full physical examination at the same hospital and was deemed to be in "very good health overall." (ANI)

