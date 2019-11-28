US President Donald Trump tweets doctored image of himself as 'Rocky'.
US President Donald Trump tweets doctored image of himself as 'Rocky'.

Trump tweets doctored image of himself as 'Rocky', netizens left amused

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:50 IST

New York [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted a photoshopped image with his face superimposed onto the chiselled and bare-chested body of Rocky Balboa, the fictional boxer essayed by veteran actor Sylvester Stallone.
Apparently miffed over media speculation over his sudden visit to a government hospital, Trump in response posted the image taken from the poster of Stallone's 1982 film 'Rocky III'. He, however, did not caption his post.
The US President's amusing post left Twitterati in splits.
"Trump ready to fight for Thanksgiving just like he fought for Christmas," a Twitterer said.

Another user compared it with a scene from 'Simpsons' where Homer daydreams of seeing himself in a chiselled body when he looks in the mirror.

Another netizen took it to a different level by posting a doctored photo of Trump and his rival Democratic member Nancy Pelosi in the boxing ring. "No but I made a rebuttal," the user captioned the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had dismissed reports that he suffered "a massive, unbelievable heart attack." He joked that doctors, who examined him at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, had asked him to "take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest," The Hill reported.
Dispelling speculations about Donald Trump's health, Trump's physician Sean P Conley on Monday said that the president did not suffer any chest pain and was not treated for urgent or acute issues.
Conley also said that it was a routine planned interim checkup as part of the regular primary preventive care Trump received throughout the year.
The unannounced nature of the visit sparked off speculations making Twitteratis wonder whether Trump was dealing with an undisclosed illness or other issues.
In February this year, Trump underwent a full physical examination at the same hospital and was deemed to be in "very good health overall." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:49 IST

World has 'much higher' expectation from India: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Asserting that the world has "much higher" expectation from India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the current state of the world and

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:32 IST

Bajwa gets only 6-month extension; major blow to PTI govt by judiciary

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): In a major blow to the PTI government and Pakistani Army, the Supreme Court on Thursday granted conditional permission to extend country's incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure by only six months instead of three years, which Imran Khan-led governm

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:01 IST

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on 3-day India visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday arrived in the national capital for a three-day visit to India, his first trip overseas since he took over this month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:42 IST

Suspect in Indian-American teen murder grew angry after she...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The man charged with the murder of a 19-year old Indian-American in Chicago earlier this week strangled her to death because he was angry she wouldn't talk to him, prosecutors have said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:00 IST

Maldives ex-president Abdulla Yameen gets 5 years jail for money...

Male (Maldives), Nov 28 (ANI): Former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a money laundering case on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Pak Army Chief Bajwa given six months conditional extension by...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday conditionally approved a six-month extension in the tenure of country's incumbent Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:03 IST

Policeman, suspect killed in grenade blast in southern Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Nov 28 (ANI): A police officer was killed and ten people, mostly students, sustained injuries in a grenade blast at a college campus in Philippines' southern province of Misamis Oriental on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:23 IST

Toll in Albania quake reaches 40

Tirana [Albainia], Nov 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in the devastating earthquake in Albania has increased to 40, Albanian news portal Exit reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:08 IST

US envoy to EU accused of sexual misconduct

Portland [US], Nov 28 (ANI): United States Ambassador to European Union, Gordon Sondland, who provided key testimony in US President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has been accused of sexual misconduct by atleast three women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:05 IST

Brazil court affirms ex-president Lula da Silva guilty in 2nd graft case

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], Nov 28 (ANI): A Brazilian court on Wednesday (local time) upheld a corruption conviction against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a second corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:20 IST

Pak Supreme Court to announce verdict in Bajwa extension case later day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to present a new order for the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:12 IST

North Korea launched unidentified projectiles, says South Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 28 (ANI): North Korea has conducted the launch of an "unidentified projectile', said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday.

Read More
iocl