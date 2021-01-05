Trump urges people of Georgia to turnout against Democratic candidates

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) held a rally in Georgia and urged people to turn out and defeat Democratic candidates in the senate run-offs election.

"Our country is depending on you. The whole world is watching the people of Georgia," The Hill quoted Trump as saying at a rally in Dalton, Georgia, and he also urged the supporters to turn out and defeat both Democratic candidates so that there is little doubt about the outcome.

Speaking at the rally Trump said, "I want to thank you very much. Hello, Georgia. By the way, there's no way we lost Georgia. There's no way. That was a rigged election. But we're still fighting it."



The crowd chanted "Fight for Trump" when the President introduced Georgia Republican Party (GOP) Kelly Loeffler, who is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Trump called his own presidential race "rigged," complained he got "screwed," and spoke repeatedly about the presidency as if it were still up for grabs, The Hill reported.

President-elect Joe Biden held a rally of his own in the state earlier Monday in a nod to the importance of Tuesday's vote.

"As president, I don't believe your United States senators work for me. I believe they work for the people of Georgia," The Hill quoted Biden as saying.

"That's why I'm not asking your Senators to be loyal to me. I believe they should be loyal to you, to Georgia, and to the United States Constitution. And if you vote for Jon and the Reverend -- that's what you will get," Biden added. (ANI)

