US President Donald Trump (File pic)

Trump visits hospital for unscheduled health checkup

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon (local time) made an unannounced visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland and underwent a "quick exam and labs" as part of his annual physical exam.
A source with knowledge of the matter told CNN that Trump's trip to Walter Reed was not on his schedule as of Friday.
On Saturday evening, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News's Jeanine Pirro that the President decided to go on Saturday since it was a down day.
Grisham also denied the President had any health issue.
"He's healthy as can be," she told Pirro.
"He has more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night," she added
"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," Grisham said in a statement earlier on Saturday.
The president spent a little more than two hours at Walter Reed Hospital after which he returned to the White House.
Grisham told CNN that the White House will not release results of the President's health until he completes all aspects of his annual physical.
The President's physical exam comes as he's gearing up for a reelection campaign next year and fighting a House impeachment inquiry.
The president's previous two physical exams in the office were announced ahead of time by the White House and noted on his daily public schedule.
In February, Trump underwent a full physical examination at the Walter Reed military hospital and was deemed to be in "very good health overall."
At February's physical exam, Trump weighed 243 pounds, four pounds more than the previous year's exam. His blood pressure was measured as 118/80, and results showed he had increased his daily dose of rosuvastatin, a medication used to treat high cholesterol, according to the exam results.
The examination took "approximately four hours" and did not require any sedation or anaesthesia, according to the President's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who performed and supervised the exam.
Last year's exam revealed that Trump has a common form of heart disease and high cholesterol. (ANI)

