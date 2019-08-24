Trump vows retaliation against China's latest round of tariffs

Washington DC [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Re-escalating trade tensions, United States President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to retaliate against the latest round of tariff imposed by China on USD 75 billion worth of US goods.

In a series of tweets, Trump called on the American companies to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China," including shifting the manufacturing of their products to the US, while also calling on major package carriers in the country to "search for and refuse" packages from China that contain the drug fentanyl.

"The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," the tweet read.

"I will be responding to China's Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!)," he went on to say Earlier today, China announced its plans to impose an additional tariff on USD 75 billion worth of US products, in retaliation for Trump's threats to impose new duties on Chinese imports next month. The new duties would be implemented in two batches - the first from September 1 and the second from December 15. reported South China Morning Post. (ANI)