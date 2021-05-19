Trump vows to overcome latest 'unfair attack' by New York criminal probe

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Former President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to overcome a criminal probe being launched into his business empire by the New York State Attorney General.

"[T]hey failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned it over to New York to do their dirty work," Trump said in a statement issued on Telegram. "This is what I have been going through for years. It's a very sad and dangerous tale for our country, but it is what it is, and we will overcome together."



Trump said the latest attempt to prosecute him was behavior typical of a failed third world state and not of the United States.

"This is something that happens in failed third world countries, not the United States. If you can run for a prosecutor's office pledging to take out your enemies, and be elected to that job by partisan voters who wish to enact political retribution, then we are no longer a free constitutional democracy," Trump said.

On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General's office said it was conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. (ANI/Sputnik)

