Trump wants to meet Kim at 'some point' this year

Washington [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at "some point" this year.

Without divulging any details, Trump also highlighted that the reclusive state's leader is eager to meet him, according to NHK World.

This statement comes days after a North Korean official said that Pyongyang is willing to resume denuclearisation negotiations with Washington.

Meanwhile, Trump sacked his national security advisor John Bolton on Wednesday, reportedly over fundamental disagreements over how to handle major foreign policy challenges like North Korea, Iran, and Afghanistan.

North Korea's state media on Wednesday said that it had tested a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" under the guidance of its leader.

Pyongyang has carried out regular tests of what have been reported to be short-range missiles ever since the second US-North Korea Summit in Hanoi broke down earlier this year. The tests have been largely viewed to be a sign of frustration from Pyongyang's end. (ANI)

