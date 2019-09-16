Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Image)
Trump will attend 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston: White House

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 05:09 IST

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the mega "Howdy Modi!" event which will take place in Houston, Texas, confirmed the White House on Sunday.
"On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India," said White House Press Secretary, in a statement.

"The event, "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dream, Bright Futures," is expected to draw tens of thousands of people", it added.


The Houston event will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first major address to the India-American community after being re-elected as India's Prime Minister in May 2019.
Over 50,000 people have registered for hearing PM Modi's address at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
The event titled 'Howdy, Modi!' is being hosted by the Texas India Forum. The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.
The White House said that the event will be providing a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the US and India
"It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the statement added.
PM Modi is likely to leave for the US on September 21 and will first travel to Houston and then to New York from September 23 to 27. (ANI)

