Trump's ex-NSA says China promoting authoritarianism as alternative to democracy, free-markets

Washington D.C. [USA], April 20 (ANI): China has become a threat to the world due to its Communist leaders who are promoting a closed, authoritarian model as an alternative to other democratic governments and free-market economies, H. R. McMaster, former United States National Security Advisor (NSA), wrote in an article for The Atlantic.

Since the days of Deng Xiaoping, in the late 1970s, the assumptions that had governed the American approach to its relationship with China were that the mainland would open its markets and privatize its economy after being welcomed into the international political and economic order. As the country became more prosperous, the Chinese government would respect the rights of its people and liberalize politically. But, McMaster, who served under US President Donald Trump until 2018, said in the article that those assumptions were also proven wrong.

The Chinese Communist Party is not only strengthening an internal system that stifles human freedom and extends its authoritarian control; it is also exporting that model and leading the development of new rules and a new international order that would make the world less free and less safe, the former US official wrote.

China's effort to extend its influence is obvious in the militarization of man-made islands in the South China Sea and the deployment of military capabilities near Taiwan and in the East China Sea. But the integrated nature of the Chinese Communist Party's military and economic strategies is what makes it particularly dangerous to the United States and other free and open societies, he added further.

"During our state visit, Xi and his advisers relied heavily on history to convey their intended message. They emphasized certain historical subjects. They avoided others," McMaster said.

The Communist Party leaders believe that they have a narrow window of strategic opportunity to strengthen their rule and revise the international order in their favour--before China's economy sours, before the population grows old, before other countries realize that the party is pursuing national rejuvenation at their expense, and before unanticipated events such as the coronavirus pandemic expose the vulnerabilities the party created in the race to surpass the United States and realize the China dream, McMaster mentioned.

"China's overall strategy relies on co-option and coercion at home and abroad, as well as on concealing the nature of China's true intentions. What makes this strategy potent and dangerous is the integrated nature of the party's efforts across government, industry, academia, and the military," the official stressed.

As China pursues its strategy of co-option, coercion, and concealment, its authoritarian interventions have become ubiquitous. Inside China, the party's tolerance for free expression and dissent is minimal, to put it mildly.

The party tightening its gripping over the affairs of Hong Kong, unveiling repressive and manipulative policies in Tibet, forcefully removing crosses from the tops of church buildings and even demolished some buildings, are some of the examples which the former US NSA cited in his article to show the growing authoritarian practices of China.

Not only in politics, but the 'Belt and Road Initiative' calls for more than $1 trillion in new infrastructure investments across the Indo-Pacific region, Eurasia, and beyond. But for developing countries with fragile economies, the projects are setting a ruthless debt trap. When some countries are unable to service their loans, China trades debt for equity to gain control of their ports, airports, dams, power plants, and communications networks.

As of 2018, the risk of debt distress was growing in 23 countries with Belt and Road financing. Eight poor countries with Belt and Road financing--Pakistan, Djibouti, the Maldives, Laos, Mongolia, Montenegro, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan--already have unsustainable levels of debt, the article read.

Also, 'Made in China 2025' is designed to help China become a largely independent scientific and technological power. To achieve that goal, the party is creating high-tech monopolies inside China and stripping foreign companies of their intellectual property by means of theft and forced technology transfer.

"China's tactics vary based on the relative strength or weakness of the target states," McMaster stated.

In addition, China's military has used stolen technologies to pursue advanced military capabilities of many kinds and drive US defence companies out of the market.

Chinese espionage is successful in part because the party is able to induce cooperation, wittingly or unwittingly, from individuals, companies, and political leaders, Trump's former official noted.

Companies in the United States and other free-market economies often do not report the theft of their technology, because they are afraid of losing access to the Chinese market, harming relationships with customers, or prompting federal investigations.

But for one thing, he said further, those "Western liberal" qualities that the Chinese see as weaknesses are actually strengths. The free exchange of information and ideas is an extraordinary competitive advantage, a great engine of innovation and prosperity.

Freedom of the press and freedom of expression, combined with robust application of the rule of law, have exposed China's predatory business tactics in country after country--and shown China to be an untrustworthy partner. Diversity and tolerance in free and open societies can be unruly, but they reflect our most basic human aspirations--and they make practical sense too, the official added. (ANI)

