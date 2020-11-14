Trumps names Robert C O'Brien as Special Envoy to US-ASEAN Summit, East Asia Summit

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) named Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Robert C O'Brien as his Special Envoy to United States-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and East Asia Summit.



"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the United States participation in the United States-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on November 13, 2020 and the East Asia Summit on November 14, 2020 in Hanoi, Vietnam," said Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary.

She further said, "President Trump named Robert C O'Brien as his Special Envoy to both Summits. Ambassador O'Brien will reaffirm the commitment of the United States to prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific during virtual remarks."

"The United States is pleased to mark the 5th anniversary of the United States-ASEAN strategic partnership," she said adding that the US has long been a friend to ASEAN, and "ASEAN remains central to President Trump's vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific". (ANI)

