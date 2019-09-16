Trump's participation in 'Howdy, Modi' historic, unprecedented: Indian envoy to US

Washington [US], Sept 16 (ANI): India Ambassador to US Harshvardhan Shringla on Sunday termed President Donald Trump joining the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mega "Howdy, Modi!" as "historic" and "unprecedented" and said that it represents "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders.

"The two leaders addressing the 'Howdy, Modi!' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," India Ambassador to US Harshvardhan Shringla told ANI.

Shringla remarks come after the White House, in a statement, stated that Trump will attend the mega "Howdy Modi!" event which will take place in Houston, Texas.

"On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India", Office of the Press Secretary, White House said in a statement.

Over 50,000 people have registered for hearing PM Modi's address at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The event titled 'Howdy, Modi!' is being hosted by the Texas India Forum. The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The White House said that the event will be providing a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the US and India

"It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the statement added. (ANI)