Trump's presence at climate summit showed to what extent soft diplomacy works: Javadekar

New York (US), Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said US President Donald Trump's presence at UN Climate Action Summit during Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech shows as to what extent the soft diplomacy works.

"Today's sensation is that US President came to listen to Modi Ji's speech on climate. Chemistry and friendship developed and presented to the world at 'Howdy Modi' was an example of how and to what extent soft diplomacy works," Javadekar told ANI here.

Trump attended the summit even though the US pulled out of the accord in 2017, saying, "The Paris accord will undermine (the US) economy and will put (the US) at a permanent disadvantage." He, however, did not deliver the speech at the summit.

The world witnessed Modi and Trump's bonhomie yesterday at Howdy Modi! Event where the two leaders echoed similar sentiments on several issues including- terrorism, trade and defence.

PM Modi, at the summit, announced the potentially far-reaching ambitious solutions in nine areas, including a global transition to renewable energy, sustainable and resilient infrastructures and cities, sustainable agriculture and management of forests and oceans, resilience and adaptation to climate impacts, and alignment of public and private finance with a net-zero economy.

"Today, Modi ji gave an account of what action India has taken. He has raised the bar from 175 GW to 450 GW of renewable energy," said Javadekar. (ANI)