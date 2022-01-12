TS Tirumurti interacts with CTC officials, shares India's stand on counterterrorism

New York [US], January 12 (ANI): Chair of Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of UN Security Council, T. S. Tirumurti virtually interacted with the Acting Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) on Wednesday, to discuss CTC's 2022 priorities and shared India's perspective on counterterrorism.

T.S. Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations was named the new Chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) on January 4, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "As Chair of Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of UN #SecurityCouncil, it was a pleasure to interact with Acting Executive Director of #UN_CTED and his team today to discuss CTC's priorities for 2022 and share India's focus and perspective on #counterterrorism."



The CTC Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York, while India had chaired this Committee in the Security Council in 2011-12.

In 2021, India has been asked to Chair three important Committees of the Security Council, which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counterterrorism Committee, and the Libyan Sanctions Committee.

On 10 January 2022, the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) issued a study on "The interrelationship between counter-terrorism frameworks and international humanitarian law". (ANI)

