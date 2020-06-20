Tulsa fears possible violence, spike in COVID-19 cases as Trump sets to address his first campaign rally

Tulsa [US], June 20 (ANI): As US President Donald Trump gears up to address his first Presidential campaign rally amid the coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, the presence of both supporters and protesters has created fear of violence and an increase in number of coronavirus cases.

As part of the preparations for the event, authorities have set up a perimeter around the 19,000-seat BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. The curfew which was earlier imposed by the city mayor to prevent outsiders disturbing the event, has been removed, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier, Trump had tweeted: "I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally." "Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum!"

Meanwhile, outside the perimeter of the center, Trump fans reportedly chanted "All lives matter" at a protester chanting and waving a "Black Lives Matter" sign.

With Trump resuming his campaign, his administration is asking attendees to assume all risks related to virus exposure and agree not to sue the campaign, the venue or any contractors.

According to the US daily, the President has argued that because tens of thousands of people have been attending racial justice demonstrations, it is, therefore, okay for him to resume holding large rallies.

Last week, Trump had said that he planned to hold rallies soon in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas, in addition to Oklahoma. All of those states, which Trump plans to visit, have reported a spike in COVID-19 cases.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere defended the administration's actions saying that all necessary measure will be taken care of.

"In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitiser, regular deep cleaning of all workspaces and requirement of a facial covering when away from one's desk in the West Wing," said Deere.

"Every staff member in proximity to the President and Vice President is being tested daily for COVID-19 as well as any guests," he added.

However, Trump's decision to hold rallies amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases has attracted a lot of criticisms.

Palmer Edwards, president of the North Carolina Medical Society, has accused Trump of downplaying the threat of the illness.

"This is a continuation of the effort to downplay the seriousness of the virus and part of the clear anti-science tenor that has characterised this administration's belief system," said Edwards.

"Putting large groups of people together, without requirements about social distancing and mask-wearing, is very irresponsible," said Dennis Taylor, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association. (ANI)

