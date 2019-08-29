Flag of Turkey (T), flag of USA (D) (representative image)
Turkey can return to F-35 if it quits S-400 programme: Pentagon Chief

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:28 IST

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Pentagon chief Mark Esper on Wednesday stated that Turkey could return to the F-35 programme if it opted out of Russia's S-400 air defence system.
Ankara had been suspended from the United States' F-35 procurement programme after it went ahead with its deal with Russia over the S-400 system, according to Sputnik.
"Turkey has been a long-standing, a great partner and ally. I would hope that they would move back in our direction, and really would live up to what NATO agreed to many years ago and that was to begin divesting of Soviet-era Russian equipment and they seem to be moving in a different direction," Esper said.
His statement comes right after Turkey stated that it would look to buy the F-35's alternative if it does not get the US jet. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:43 IST

Pak FM writes to UNSC over J&K again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote to the UN Security Council again on the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:31 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan's Hokkaido

Hokkaido [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:59 IST

Saudi airport allegedly attacked by Houthis

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was allegedly attacked by Houthis on Wednesday night.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:41 IST

Hurricane Dorian: $260 million emergency fund approved in Puerto Rico

San Juan [Puerto Rico], Aug 29 (ANI): The Financial Oversight and Management Board in Puerto Rico on Wednesday approved USD 260 million in emergency reserve funds as Hurricane Dorian inched closer to the island.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:46 IST

Democratic Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of US Presidential race

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday dropped out of the US Presidential race.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:18 IST

Emergency declared in Florida over Hurricane Dorian

Florida [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): A state of emergency has been declared in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall here early next week.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:50 IST

Jaishankar holds meeting with Polish PM in Warsaw

Warsaw [Poland], Aug 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki here on Wednesday and discussed ways in which mutual cooperation could benefit both the countries.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 02:50 IST

Italy's Five Star Movement, Democratic Party agree to form coalition govt

Rome [Italy], Aug 29 (ANI): Italy's Five-Star Movement (M5S) and Democratic Party (PD) have agreed to form a new coalition government in order to avoid snap elections which could propel Matteo Salvini's League Party to power.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:32 IST

Pak PM talks to French President, Jordanian King about J&K

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held separate conversations via phone with French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II on the "situation" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:08 IST

Dominican Republic: Postal stamp commemorating Gandhi's 150th...

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], Aug 29 (ANI): The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Foreign Ministry here.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:00 IST

23 killed in arson attack at a southern Mexico bar

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 28 (ANI): At least 23 people including 16 men and nine women were killed and 13 others sustained injuries after an arson attack caused a fire at a bar in the southern Mexican port city of Veracruz on Tuesday night (local time).

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Kabul complains to UNSC over Pak violating its airspace,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kabul has written to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) complaining about Pakistan's move of violating its airspace and constructing military posts on its territory.

