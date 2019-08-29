Turkey can return to F-35 if it quits S-400 programme: Pentagon Chief

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Pentagon chief Mark Esper on Wednesday stated that Turkey could return to the F-35 programme if it opted out of Russia's S-400 air defence system.

Ankara had been suspended from the United States' F-35 procurement programme after it went ahead with its deal with Russia over the S-400 system, according to Sputnik.

"Turkey has been a long-standing, a great partner and ally. I would hope that they would move back in our direction, and really would live up to what NATO agreed to many years ago and that was to begin divesting of Soviet-era Russian equipment and they seem to be moving in a different direction," Esper said.

His statement comes right after Turkey stated that it would look to buy the F-35's alternative if it does not get the US jet. (ANI)

