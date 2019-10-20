Representative Image
Representative Image

Turkish-backed forces, Kurds fight on first day of Syria ceasefire

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Turkish-backed Syrian forces clashed with the Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria on Friday (local time), the first day of the ceasefire brokered between Turkey and the United States to suspend the military offensive in the war-torn region.
Turkish-backed forces broke the ceasefire on Friday morning, the first day, a US official was quoted as saying by CNN.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stopped operations but were attacked, the official said, adding they were unaware of any airstrikes.
The official added that the Turkish-backed forces were either acting outside of Turkish control or Turkey "didn't care what they did."
Meanwhile, there has also been no sign of a withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces from positions along the Syrian-Turkish border as called for under the agreement, reached between Turkey and the United States, he said further.
The US on Thursday reached a deal with Turkey to suspend its military offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from the affected areas towards the safe zone.
As part of the deal, Washington announced that no further sanctions will be imposed on Ankara. (ANI)

