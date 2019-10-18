Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says Donald Trump

Washington [US], Oct 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and claimed that he (Erdogan) very much wanted the ceasefire to work.

In a series of tweets, the US President wrote, "Just spoke to President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen. Too bad there wasn't..."

".....this thinking years ago. Instead, it was always held together with very weak bandaids, & in an artificial manner. There is good will on both sides & a really good chance for success. The U.S. has secured the Oil, & the ISIS Fighters are double secured by Kurds & Turkey....," he said in another tweet.

The President also claimed that he has just been notified that some European Nations are now willing for the first time to take the ISIS fighters that came from their nations.

"This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!!!!," Trump said.

Re-tweeting a tweet by the Turkish President, Trump wrote, "DEFEAT TERRORISM!"

This comes hours after US reached a deal with Turkey to suspend the military offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from the affected areas towards the safer zone.

The proposed ceasefire announced today seems extremely similar to the previous "Security Mechanism" agreement with Turkey earlier this year, CNN reported.

A high-level delegation, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here to address the dire situation. (ANI)

