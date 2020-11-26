Turn the election over: Trump tells Pennsylvania Republicans

Gettysburg (Pennsylvania) [US], November 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the Pennsylvania Republicans that he has all the evidence to reclaim the election result in his favour and urged the GOP to "turn the election over".

"This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election... We have to turn the election over because there is no doubt," Trump said in a phone call to public hearings in Pennsylvania.

He added, "We do not have to worry about what happened, what will happen four years from now, but we have to worry about what happened on November 3, and previous to November 3."

The President further said that he has all the evidence about "widespread" voter fraud. "We have all the evidence, the affidavits, we have everything. All we need is some judge who listens to us properly," he said.



Trump's remarks come just two days after his administration began cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team in the facilitation of the transfer of power.

According to The Hill, Trump called his legal adviser who was present at the meeting and spoke to her via speakerphone. He again claims that he won the election "by a lot".

Trump's legal efforts to challenge voting procedures in Pennsylvania, Michigan and other states have been dismissed or withdrawn. His campaign has not produced evidence to back up claims of widespread electoral fraud, though they continue to do so.

According to Sputnik, Pennsylvania has already certified results and awarded 20 electoral votes to Biden, declared the President-elect by major US media outlets.

Biden is being projected as the winner of the Presidential elections in the US ever since he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark. (ANI)

