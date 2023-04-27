TV debates in America are rigged, says former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

New York [UN], April 27 (ANI): After agreeing to part ways from America-based news channel Fox News, former host Tucker Carlson has made some crucial allegations on the American Media and their TV debates.

Carlson released a video message on Twitter and alleged that debates on the topics like War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, and natural resources are not permitted in American media.

He alleged that both political parties and their donors have reached a consensus on what benefits them. "And they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," he added.

"War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It's been a long time," he said in his video message on Twitter.

He said the United States suddenly looks like a one-party state. He said that the realization is depressing but not permanent.

He said nobody actually believes them (TV Debators). "Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so it won't (continue). The people in charge know this. That's why they're hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion. They're resorting to force. But it won't work. When honest people say what's true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful," he said.

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing," he said.

He said that in five years, no one would even remember that we had them.

"Trust me, as someone who's participated. And yet, at the same time and this is the amazing thing the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future get virtually no discussion at all," he added.

"At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe. True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left. But there are some, and that's enough," he said.

"As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon," he signed off saying. (ANI)