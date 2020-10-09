Twitter abuzz after people speculate Trump using green screen in video address

Washington DC [USA], October 9 (ANI): Shortly after US President posted a video address on Twitter, netizens on the microblogging site speculated that Donald Trump might have been using a green screen for the White House background in his video.

In his video message, Trump stood against the backdrop of the White House and the lawn, where he spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Viewers noticed the outlines of the President against the background, and suspected that he might have been using a green screen for the White House background.

"In the upper right corner, we can see that the background is a loop. You're standing in front of a green screen. But the colorist got you looking better, so thank them!" said a Twitter user, John August, a writer.

Rodney Caston questioned in his tweet that if Trump is fine using a green screen to appear on the south lawn, why can't he use a green screen to appear at the debate.

Rex Huppke, a humour columnist, tweeted: "At first I thought people were being conspiratorial, but this is definitely shot in front of a green screen. Watch the upper right and left quadrants and how the tree movement is on a loop. Why are they so bad at everything?"



Within minutes of Trump's address, Twitterati started using the hashtag #TrumpGreenScreen.

Another user, Bill Carter, pointed out that Trump's "blessing from God" video earlier was also obviously in front of green screen, and not outside in rose garden.

Although some people stated that the President was not standing in front of a green screen.

Raphael Stephens, a video producer stated that he did not think that was a green screen, adding that it looked like natural sunlight, and that Trump was squinting as well.

"I can't believe I'm doing this again... But NO Trump isn't shot against a green screen in the White House lawn video. The background ISN'T looping - here is a gif of the first frame and last frame - look at the shadow of the columns in the background," said Dylan Reeve.

In the video, Trump had assured that people will get the same treatment he received in Walter Reed Medical Center, with no charges.

"I want to get you the same care that I got, I got incredible treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, with incredible doctors, and this one medicine in particular was unbelievable. You are going to get the same medicine, and you are going to get it free, and soon. The medicine is made by a number of companies its totally safe, but it is powerful against this disease," he mentioned. (ANI)

