Twitter adds warning label to President Trump's tweet threatening to shoot Minneapolis protesters

New York [USA], May 29 (ANI): In a fresh turn of developments, Twitter, an American microblogging and social networking service, on Friday added an unprecedented warning to US President Donald Trump's handle, warning users that the post "glorifies violence."

The message was added to a tweet in which President Trump seemed to have threatened Minneapolis protesters raising their voices against the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the message attached on the Twitter account of the US President read.

This news came to light after 'The New York Times' published an article named 'Twitter Places Warning on a Trump Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence.'

Notably, Twitter said that it had made its decision "based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today."

In the tweet, President Trump had termed the protesters "thugs" and stated he had told Minnesota's governor that the military "is with him all the way."

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," the US President wrote. "Thank you!"

The micro-blogging site made this move just a day after President Trump signed an executive order that seeks to limit the legal protections that shield social media firms from liability for the content posted on their platforms. (ANI)