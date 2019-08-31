Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

San Francisco [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's official account was briefly hacked on Friday by a group that called itself Chuckling Squad.

The account, which has over four million followers, had for about 20 minutes tweeted a string of racist and anti-Semitic statements.

One of the posts suggested that the social media agency's San Francisco headquarters would be bombed while a few other messages contained racist comments against black people and referenced the Holocaust

The posts were quickly deleted from the account and appeared to have been posted using a third-party service called CloudHopper, reported The New York Times.

The micro-blogging website confirmed that it has regained control of the account and found no indication that the company's systems were compromised.

[{cf4f2682-aa5f-4d01-903d-006e36d220c0:intradmin/twitter_BOqhKbY.JPG}]

This is not the first time that Dorsey's account was hacked. In 2016, a group of hackers going by the name OurMine conducted a similar attack that allowed them to post from Dorsey's account.

OurMine's messages, however, were not racist, and the group had claimed that they were simply testing the security practices of some of the most influential figures in the technology industry.

The hacker group seems to have been behind the hacking of accounts of the vloggers Shane Dawson and James Charles, among others.

This time, Chuckling Squad also set up a chat account on another website- Discord channel, where the group seemed to be boating about the hacking soon after Dorsey's account was hacked . The channel was quickly shut down. (ANI)

