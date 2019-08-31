Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 05:09 IST

San Francisco [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's official account was briefly hacked on Friday by a group that called itself Chuckling Squad.
The account, which has over four million followers, had for about 20 minutes tweeted a string of racist and anti-Semitic statements.
One of the posts suggested that the social media agency's San Francisco headquarters would be bombed while a few other messages contained racist comments against black people and referenced the Holocaust
The posts were quickly deleted from the account and appeared to have been posted using a third-party service called CloudHopper, reported The New York Times.
The micro-blogging website confirmed that it has regained control of the account and found no indication that the company's systems were compromised.
[{cf4f2682-aa5f-4d01-903d-006e36d220c0:intradmin/twitter_BOqhKbY.JPG}]
This is not the first time that Dorsey's account was hacked. In 2016, a group of hackers going by the name OurMine conducted a similar attack that allowed them to post from Dorsey's account.
OurMine's messages, however, were not racist, and the group had claimed that they were simply testing the security practices of some of the most influential figures in the technology industry.
The hacker group seems to have been behind the hacking of accounts of the vloggers Shane Dawson and James Charles, among others.
This time, Chuckling Squad also set up a chat account on another website- Discord channel, where the group seemed to be boating about the hacking soon after Dorsey's account was hacked . The channel was quickly shut down. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 05:23 IST

Abrogation of Art 370 is India's internal matter: Aussie envoy...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to New Delhi Harinder Sidhu said on Friday that the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is country's internal matter, and stressed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by New Delhi and Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 05:12 IST

India willing to discuss outstanding issues with Pak...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 31 (ANI): India is willing to discuss outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 03:28 IST

EAM Jaishankar meets EU's Federica Mogherini

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Union's Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels on Friday and shared perspective on better governance and greater development in the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 02:24 IST

Trump says US 'not involved' in failed Iranian satellite launch

Washington DC [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington had nothing to do in Iran's failed attempt to launch a satellite into space and wished Tehran "good luck" in finding out what went wrong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:14 IST

Indian literature translated into Madagascar's local language

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 30 (ANI): Poetry from several Indian languages has been translated into Malagasy, one of Madagascar's national languages.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:56 IST

4 injured after explosion rocks Kabul's PD4

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 30 (ANI): At least four people were injured in an explosion in Kabul's PD4 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:16 IST

Criminals who forced Sikh girl to convert in Pak deserve...

Vancouver [Canada], Aug 30 (ANI): Naela Quadri Baloch, the World Baloch Women's Forum's President on Friday called for the Pakistani government to hand over the strictest of punishments to the perpetrators who forcibly converted a Sikh girl to Islam and forcefully got her married to a Pakistani man

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:19 IST

Aseefa Zardari slams Pak govt after efforts made to stop her...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Authorities in Pakistan on Friday sought to bar Aseefa Bhutto Zardari from meeting her ailing father and former President Asif Ali Zardari at the PIMS Hospital here despite she being armed with a court order.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:06 IST

Pak PM's article in US daily makes false assertions against India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan penned an opinion article for The New York Times which was published on Friday, wherein he made false assertions against India while trying to rake up the nuclear bogey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:02 IST

Have asked for immediate remedial action: MEA on forced...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India has asked Pakistan for immediate remedial action after reports of the abduction and forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan emerged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:41 IST

UK grants PS3 mn to assist British nationals secure residency...

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): The Foreign Office on Friday said that the government will provide a grant of PS3 million to help British citizens living in other European countries to complete residency applications ahead of its departure from the European Union.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:33 IST

UK to discuss Iran nuclear deal, Strait of Hormuz with EU leaders

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will discuss ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and the situation involving international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with the leaders of European Union, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.

Read More
iocl