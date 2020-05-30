Twitter doing nothing about lies, propaganda by China: Trump lambasts micro-blogging site

Washington D.C. [US], May 29 (ANI): A fuming US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) tore into Twitter saying the micro-blogging site was doing nothing against the "lies and propaganda" of China or the "Radical Left Democrat Party".

"Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!" tweeted Trump.

This comes in the wake of Twitter censoring one of his tweets for "glorifying violence".

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the message attached to one of tweets by US President read.

Notably, Twitter said that it had made its decision "based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today."

In the tweet, President Trump had termed the protesters "thugs" and stated he had told Minnesota's governor that the military "is with him all the way."

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," the US President wrote. "Thank you!"

The micro-blogging site made this move just a day after President Trump signed an executive order that seeks to limit the legal protections that shield social media firms from liability for the content posted on their platforms. (ANI)