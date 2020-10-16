Twitter 'investigating' after massive outage reports

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): Twitter is experiencing a massive outrage as "tens and thousands of users" complained of being unable to use the platform.

Complaints were registered as whenever the user tried to post a message, it showed, "Oops, something went wrong!"

It was also reported that the 'notifications' and 'mentions' feeds were also unavailable.



"We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come," the company said in a statement as quoted by Sputnik on Thursday.

The Downdector.com monitoring site showed that over 50,000 complaints were made between around 5:15 p.m. EST (9:15 p.m. GMT) and 6:30 p.m.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

