Twitter removes Chinese embassy in US' tweet about Uyghur women no longer being 'baby-making machines'

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Twitter has removed a post by the Chinese embassy in the USA which claimed that Uyghur women have been "emancipated" and are no longer "baby-making machines."

The Chinese embassy's post drew ire and calls for Twitter to remove it given the Chinese government's oppressive campaign against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities.

The microblogging site said that the tweet violated its policies on dehumanisation, Middle East Eye reported citing Ars Technica technology news website.

"After further review, we have taken action on this tweet for violating our rules on dehumanisation," a Twitter spokesperson told the Ars Technica technology news website.

"We prohibit dehumanisation of a group of people based on their religion, race or ethnicity, among other categories," the spokesperson added.

On January 7, the Chinese embassy shared a report by Chinese state media outlet China Daily and wrote: "Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uyghur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent."

The study and press released from the Chinese government attributed the decrease in population growth to family planning programs and increased education, which religious extremism "incited people to resist," according to another press release from the embassy.



The experts believe that the Uyghurs women in Xinjiang are forced to undergo sterilisation.

According to credible reports, more than one million people, are or have been, detained in what is being called 'political re-education' centres, in the largest mass incarceration of an ethnic minority population in the world today.

The internment camp system in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is expanding, with more than 380 suspected detention facilities having been newly built or expanded since 2017, and at least 61 detention sites newly constructed or expanded between July 2019 and July 2020.

In September, China acknowledged a drop in birth rates in Xinjiang but has denied reports of forced sterilization and genocide in its far western region.

The Xinjiang government acknowledged the number of births in the region decreased drastically between 2017 and 2018. However, it claimed that such procedures were not forced but voluntary and the Uyghur population has been "growing continuously.

"The Xinjiang government was quoted as saying by CNN that "the birth rate in the region had dropped from 15.88 per 1,000 people in 2017 to 10.69 per 1,000 people in 2018." The local government attributed the decline to "the comprehensive implementation of the family planning policy."

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown on the ethnic community, according to a report.

Genocide is a serious crime under international law and the US government has adopted the term on rare occasions only after extensive documentation. Some experts said reports of mass surveillance, torture, arbitrary detentions and forced detentions employed by China against Uyghurs amount to "demographic genocide".(ANI)

