Twitter removes Russian embassy tweets on Mariupol hospital bombing, victim

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Twitter removed multiple tweets posted by the Russian Embassy in London about the bombing of a children's hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, and one of its victims, saying the tweets "were in violation of the Twitter Rules."

The Hill reported citing UK media that the Russian embassy posted several tweets on Thursday regarding the bombing, which Ukraine reported on Wednesday.



Ukrainian officials said that three people had been killed and 17 others injured in the attack. One of the Russian Embassy's tweets suggested officials' account was fake, The Hill reported.

"We took enforcement action against the Tweets you referenced as they were in violation of the Twitter Rules, specifically our Abusive Behavior policy related to the denial of violent events," The Hill citing a Twitter spokesperson's statement reported.

This comes after two weeks of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. (ANI)

