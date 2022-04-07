Twitter says has been working on adding 'Edit button' since 2021

California [US], April 6 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday said it has been working on developing an edit feature for its platform since last year and will begin testing it among users in the coming months.

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.



The company said it will begin testing the edit feature with users who are so-called Twitter Blue subscribers, which offers users access to extra features on the platform.

Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to test the edit feature in the coming months and the company will learn about what works, what does not work and what else may be possible, the company said.

Twitter on Tuesday had announced the appointment of Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to the company's board of directors.

Elon Musk later started a Twitter poll, asking users if they want an edit button. "Do you want an edit button?" tweeted Musk.

This came a day after Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter. Twitter shares jumped by 28 per cent at pre-market trading sessions on Monday. (ANI)