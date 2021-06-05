Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey heckled at Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami

Florida [US], June 5 (ANI): Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey on late Friday (local time) was heckled at the Bitcoin 2021 conference held in Miami.

"Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey heckled over censorship during an #Bitcoin event," tweeted Disclose.tv.

At the event, one of the attendees interrupted the discussion at one point, seemingly accusing Dorsey of undue censorship of free speech through Twitter.

According to US-based entertainment news company Meaww, the attendee who interrupted Dorsey was an anti-Muslim activist, Laura Loomer.

She attacked Dorsey at the bitcoin reference for being a "giant hypocrite about censorship and freedom of speech".

Laura registered her protest against the new censorship rules and accused Dorsey of "interfering" with people's rights.

"Censorship is human rights violation, " she said. Following her gimmick, Laura was quickly escorted out, reported Meaww.



Twitter banned Laura back in 2018 after she posted a tweet about Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. In her tweet, Laura mentioned that Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, was "anti-Jewish" and that her religion pushed homophobia and abuse of women.

Laura had registered her protest against getting banned from the platform by handcuffing herself to the glass doors leading into Twitter's Manhattan headquarters. "It's almost as if Twitter hates Jews and conservatives. When is Jack Dorsey going to stop censoring conservatives? When am I going to get my Twitter back? I'll be here as long as it takes, " she said, reported Meaww.

Twitter raged with reactions over Laura Loomer's heckling of Twitter CEO over censorship issues. While some agreed with Laura's stance, some condemned her act.

One user wrote, "Jack Dorsey, why don't you do the right thing and allow all voices to be heard? Seriously, what are you so afraid of? That people will think for themselves?"

One of the comments slamming Laura Looner read, "Hearing Laura Loomer just lost it on Jack Dorsey at a Bitcoin event in Miami -for censorship Sorry, dopey Laura, wrong platform It's Facebook you're mad at today. But hey, keep it up! Rational America really appreciates the help getting Trump permanently banned from Twitter!"

Another tweet read, "Laura Loomer is a racist islamaphobic loser who feels important because every once and a while she trends on twitter for doing some dumb... like she did today with Jack Dorsey"

At the conference, Dorsey was joined during the discussion by Alex Gladstein the chief strategy officer of Human Rights Foundation and another advocate for the sovereign potential of Bitcoin. (ANI)

