Two Arab accords with Israel open door for peace, prosperity in Middle East, says Pompeo

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said he is confident the two recent Arab countries' peace agreements with Israel will pave the way for new accords with other states in the Middle East.

Pompeo's comments came on the heels of the announcement that Bahrain and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, following a similar deal reached last month between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The two peace agreements open new possibilities for peace and prosperity," Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department on Friday. "From my recent travels to the region, there is clear momentum for a new Middle East. I thank King Hamad and Prime Minister Netanyahu for having the courage to change the fate of nations."

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to recognise Israel after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the UAE last month.



Pompeo said on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States, the Trump administration is ushering a new era of peace and it is humbling when the course of history changes seemingly overnight.

"In less than one month, under President Trump's leadership, we have another historic agreement, this time between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain. As the President laid out at the beginning of this administration, he would strengthen America's friendships and build new partnerships in pursuit of peace. He kept his promise," he said.

Both agreements will be signed at a White House ceremony next Tuesday.

The White House said the latest peace agreement will see Israel and Bahrain exchange ambassadors and allow direct flights. Under the terms of the accord, Bahrain and Israel will also launch initiatives to boost cooperation across a broad range of sectors, the White House added.

Trump, who runs for re-election this November, has recently been nominated for the Nobel peace prize for reconciling Israel and UAE. (ANI/Sputnik)

