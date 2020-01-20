Two police officers killed in shooting incident in Honolulu

Washington D.C. [US], Jan 20 (ANI): At least two police officers were killed in a shooting incident that took place on Sunday morning in the Diamond Head area in Honolulu, reported CNN.

Honolulu Police said the area of Hibiscus Drive was closed because of a police investigation.

Earlier, the FBI had said authorities were responding to an "active shooter" in Waikiki.

"We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing," FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes was quoted as saying to CNN.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department. This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i," tweeted Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

"Our office is in communication with the Honolulu Police Department as more details about the circumstances around this horrific event come to light. Our hearts go out to the first responders who are on the scene as this event unfolds," Caldwell said in another tweet.

Sputnik in its report citing local media said police officers responded to an assault call near Diamond Head, where they entered into a firefight with a male, who reportedly hid inside a house which was then abruptly engulfed by flames.

The house in which the suspected gunman reportedly took refuge caught on fire and, as per reports, spread to several other homes.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

