UAE, Norway, Saudi Arabia claim 'state actor' behind attack on oil tankers

New York [US], June 07 (ANI): In a veiled reference to Iran, an investigation conducted by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Norway into the coordinated attack on their four oil tankers off the port of Fujairah last month has concluded that a "state actor" was behind it.

The three countries told the United Nations on Thursday in the briefing that there are "strong indications that the four attacks were part of a sophisticated and coordinated operation carried out with significant operational capacity."

The countries conducted the assessment of the damage to the four vessels and the chemical analysis of the debris recovered revealed that limpet mines were used during the attack on the four vessels.

In a press statement, the countries said that the attacks required trained divers, explosive charges placed under the waterline, near the engines, so as to not sink the ships or detonate their cargoes, which indicated a knowledge of the design of the targeted ships. The countries said rapid withdrawal of the plotters by fast boats indicated an understanding of the geographic area.

On May 12, two oil tankers from Saudi Arabia and two other vessels were targeted in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) exclusive economic zone.

However, the countries did not name Iran in their report, which has been repeatedly accused by the US for the attack.

The UAE ambassador, Lana Nusseibeh said she did not accuse Iran of responsibility in an informal Security Council meeting about the investigation, the CNN reported.

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United Nations, Abdallah al-Mouallimi, however, claimed that Riyadh believes "responsibility lies on the shoulders of Iran."

He said there was "enough evidence" to demonstrate Iranian responsibility, adding that "if we tolerate a symbolic attack like this ... it opens the door for more." (ANI)