UK ambassador to US describes Trump as 'inept,' 'incompetent' in leaked cables

Washington [USA], July 7 (ANI): In a major embarrassment for the United Kingdom, its ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch's secret cables to London were leaked on Saturday, wherein he described US President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent."

A UK government official confirmed the leak to CNN. This may be ominous for the UK, as it may jeopardise a probable trade deal with Washington after Brexit, or UK's impending exit from the European Union (EU).

"The British public would expect our Ambassadors to provide Ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country. Their views are not necessarily the views of Ministers or indeed the government. But we pay them to be candid. Just as the US Ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities," Britain's Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement after the leak.

"Of course we would expect such advice to be handled by Ministers and civil servants in the right way and it's important that our Ambassadors can offer their advice and for it remain confidential. Our team in Washington has strong relations with the White House and no doubt that these will withstand such mischievous behaviour," it added.

The diplomatic cables were first published by and leaked to UK's Daily Mail. UK government sources confirmed to CNN that the messages published by the British daily are genuine.

The UK is currently in the process of instating a new Prime Minister after incumbent Theresa May resigned from her post after being unable to pass her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the British Parliament thrice.

Prime Ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson is being touted by many as May's successor. CNN speculated that the latest leaks are a bid to make way for a pro-Brexit ambassador in Washington, as Darroch is not seen to be philosophically aligned with the incoming Prime Minister. (ANI)

