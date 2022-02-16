Ukraine crisis: Blinken reiterates to Lavrov to pursue diplomatic solution

Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and reiterated America's 'commitment to continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis Moscow has precipitated.'

Blinken also stated that Washington looks forward to receiving Russia's written response to the US and NATO papers shared with Moscow last month proposing concrete areas for discussion regarding European security in coordination with our Allies and partners, said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

He noted the (Russian) Foreign Minister's statement that it would be transmitted within the coming days.



Secretary Blinken reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation, Price said in a readout of the leaders' call.

"He underscored that, while further Russian aggression against Ukraine would result in a swift, severe, and united Transatlantic response, we remain committed to the diplomatic path and believe that a window remains to resolve the crisis peacefully," added Price.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. The troop build-up had raised concerns among the US and NATO allies that Russia is planning a military incursion.

However, Russia has continually denied having any such plans. (ANI)

