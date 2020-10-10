UN Alliance of Civilizations chief condemns attacks on religious, sacred sites in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

New York [US], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The high representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Moratinos, on Friday strongly condemned attacks against religious and sacred sites as a consequence of the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said his spokeswoman.



Moratinos called on the sides to resort to peaceful dialogue and put an end to these attacks that endanger the lives of civilians, destroy the historical and cultural heritage of communities and stoke animosity and division, said Nihal Saad, the spokeswoman, in a statement.

Moratinos stresses that such attacks violate the Geneva Conventions, said the statement.

The high representative recalled the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites developed by his office, which offers concrete recommendations to support countries in promoting the safety and sanctity of holy sites, ensuring that worshipers can observe their rituals in peace, and fostering the values of compassion, tolerance, and religious pluralism, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

