UN asks all staff to telecommute until April 12 due to COVID-19

New York [US], Mar 14 (Sputnik/ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken a decision to ask all staff working at the headquarters complex in New York to telecommute until April 12 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Following extensive consultations with senior management, including the Medical Director, the Secretary-General has taken the decision to step up precautionary measures at UN Headquarters to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the United Nations Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

"All staff will be required to telecommute unless their physical presence in the workplace is needed to carry out essential services. This will be effective Monday, March 16, until Sunday, April 12," it added.

The statement further said that the Secretariat will assess the necessity of maintaining the reduced number of staff on the headquarters' premises after three weeks.

The UN Children's Fund also decided to close its headquarters in New York for a month after three employees there developed flu-like symptoms.

Earlier on Friday, the UN confirmed the first case of COVID-19 infection among diplomats working in New York.

New York state earlier confirmed 86 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of infections to 421 -- the highest number in the United States. A total of 154 cases have been confirmed in New York City alone. (Sputnik/ANI)

