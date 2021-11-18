UN calls for inclusive govt in Afghanistan, says country faces curtailment of women rights under Taliban

New York [US], November 18 (ANI): Strengthening call for a more inclusive government in Afghanistan, the United Nations has said that the country is facing curtailment of women's and girls' fundamental rights under the Taliban, reported Sputnik.

"There has been a general curtailment of Afghan women's and girls' fundamental rights and freedoms," Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council.

"These range from limiting the right to work to the absence of women from major decision-making fora and from senior echelons of the civil service," Sputnik quoted Lyons as saying.

Calling for a more inclusive administration in Afghanistan, she said that the government institutions should reflect the country's broad diversity. "We have seen limited progress on this issue."

The UN representative had also met various officials of the Taliban earlier.

"On girls education, the de-facto authorities have indicated they are working on a country-wide policy so that the right to girls' education can be exercised across the country," she said.

But Lyons emphasised that the Taliban officials have stated that they need more time to clarify the policy and its implementation.

United Nations Security Council has convened the meeting on the Afghanistan situation on Wednesday (local time). Representatives from various countries took part in the meeting. (ANI)